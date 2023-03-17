Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, to California Southern District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty dishwasher, was filed by the Williams Palecek Law Group on behalf of American National Insurance subsidiary Pacific Property and Casualty, as subrogee for Eric Lingenfelder. The case is 3:23-cv-00487, Pacific Property and Casualty Company v. Whirlpool Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 17, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Pacific Property and Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Jason P. Williams

Williams Palecek Law Group, LLP

defendants

Whirlpool Corporation

Does 1 through 50

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product