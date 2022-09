New Suit - Contract

Greenberg Traurig filed a lawsuit alleging breach of guaranty Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Pacific Premier Bank. The complaint seeks over $18 million from Brian Watson as guarantor for third party Vista Gardens Property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01681, Pacific Premier Bank v. Watson et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2022, 8:28 PM