Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Smith Cochran & Dickerson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich Insurance Group and other defendants to Washington Western District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage and business interruption claims arising from a fire, was filed by the Lether Law Group on behalf of Pacific Plaza LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-01433, Pacific Plaza LLC v. Landmark American Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 10, 2022, 5:49 PM