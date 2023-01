New Suit

Pacific Life sued US Bank Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Cozen O'Connor, centers on a $20 million stranger-originated life insurance (STOLI) policy that was procured as part of wagering scheme in violation of the Delaware Constitution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20262, Pacific Life Insurance Company v. U.S. Bank, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

January 24, 2023, 9:27 AM