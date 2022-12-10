Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Buchalter, the Azar Law Group, Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato and the Law Offices of Damian D. Capozzola on Friday removed a lawsuit against Hills Group managers Paul Fiore and Jay Rifkin and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Crawford Law Group on behalf of Pacific Green and Big Tree Holdings, alleges that the defendants misrepresented their experience and connections in the cannabis industry in order to induce investment from the plaintiffs for a CBD business. The case is 2:22-cv-08949, Pacific Green LLC et al. v. Fiore et al.

Cannabis

December 10, 2022, 10:11 AM