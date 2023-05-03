New Suit

Buchalter filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Pacific Dental Services. The complaint takes aim at the operators of lawmeg.com for posting allegedly false articles that claim the plaintiff is engaged in unethical conduct and subject to various lawsuits over fraudulent conduct, including overcharging patients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00770, Pacific Dental Services, LLC v. Doe.

Health Care

May 03, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Pacific Dental Services, LLC

Plaintiffs

Buchalter

defendants

John Doe

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation