Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Razzano Walsh & Torres on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel subsidiary Evanston Insurance to Guam District Court. The suit, filed by the Berman Law Firm on behalf of Pacific American Title and Insurance Company and Lourdes P. San Nicolas, seeks a declaration that Evanston has a duty to defend and indemnify Nicolas in an underlying lawsuit. The case is 1:22-cv-00021, Pacific American Title and Insurance Company et al v. Evanston Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 29, 2022, 10:44 AM