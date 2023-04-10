Block & Leviton filed a data breach class action Monday in Massachusetts District Court against Zoll Medical Corp., a manufacturer of medical products and software. The suit pursues claims that Zoll failed to safeguard the personal identifying information and protected health information of thousands of consumers, resulting in a data breach around March 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10755, Pacholczack v. Zoll Medical Corporation.
Health Care
April 10, 2023, 3:25 PM