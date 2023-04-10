New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Block & Leviton filed a data breach class action Monday in Massachusetts District Court against Zoll Medical Corp., a manufacturer of medical products and software. The suit pursues claims that Zoll failed to safeguard the personal identifying information and protected health information of thousands of consumers, resulting in a data breach around March 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10755, Pacholczack v. Zoll Medical Corporation.

Health Care

April 10, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

David Pacholczack

Plaintiffs

Block & Leviton

defendants

Zoll Medical Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract