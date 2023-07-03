Who Got The Work

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz shareholders Zachary B. Busey, Valerie Henderson and Matthew G. White have entered appearances for Sysco, a distributor of food products to hospitality industries, in a pending data breach class action. The complaint was filed May 18 in Texas Southern District Court by the Kendall Law Group and the Srourian Law Firm on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr., is 4:23-cv-01831, Pacheco v. Sysco Corporation Do Not Docket In This Case. Case is consolidated under 4:23-cv-01818.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 03, 2023, 5:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Carmelo Pacheco

Plaintiffs

Kendall Law Group, PLLC

Daniel Srourian

defendants

Sysco Corporation

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract