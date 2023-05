New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Sysco, a distributor of food products to hospitality industries, was slapped with a data breach class action on Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit was brought by the Kendall Law Group and the Srourian Law Firm on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01831, Pacheco v. Sysco Corp.

May 18, 2023, 5:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Carmelo Pacheco

Kendall Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Sysco Corporation

