New Suit - Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court over an alleged defect in certain cars that causes the vehicles to spontaneously catch fire. The court case was brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and the Miller Law Firm on behalf of owners and lessees of 2020-2022 Ford Escapes, 2022 Ford Mavericks and 2021-2022 Lincoln Corsairs that contain this alleged defect. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-11927, Pacheco v. Ford Motor Company.