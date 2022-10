Removed To Federal Court

Mullin Hoard & Brown removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dairy Farmers of America, a national milk marketing cooperative that acquired Dean Foods in 2020, to Texas Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by VB Attorneys on behalf of David Pacheco. The case is 4:22-cv-03436, Pacheco v. Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Agriculture

October 06, 2022, 12:16 PM