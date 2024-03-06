O'Melveny & Myers partners Jonathan Rosenberg and Abby F. Rudzin have stepped in to represent Credit Suisse Group and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed April 7 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, asserts that Hesai Group, a Chinese company specializing in three-dimensional light detection (LiDAR) technology for smart vehicles, made misleading statements in a prospectus document for its initial public offering. The company allegedly concealed that it was not using its full in-house manufacturing capacity and was relying on sales of lower-margin products, affecting its margin outlook. Credit Suisse acted as an underwriter for the company's IPO. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:24-cv-00876, Pacella v. Hesai Group et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 06, 2024, 9:09 AM