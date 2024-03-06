Who Got The Work

O'Melveny & Myers partners Jonathan Rosenberg and Abby F. Rudzin have stepped in to represent Credit Suisse Group and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed April 7 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, asserts that Hesai Group, a Chinese company specializing in three-dimensional light detection (LiDAR) technology for smart vehicles, made misleading statements in a prospectus document for its initial public offering. The company allegedly concealed that it was not using its full in-house manufacturing capacity and was relying on sales of lower-margin products, affecting its margin outlook. Credit Suisse acted as an underwriter for the company's IPO. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:24-cv-00876, Pacella v. Hesai Group et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 06, 2024, 9:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Alan Pacella

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

The Rosen Law Firm

defendants

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) L.L.C.

Cailian Yang

Cogency Global Inc.

Colleen A. De Vries

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.

Hesai Group

Huatai Securities (USA), Inc.

Kai Sun

Louis T. Hsieh

Morgan Stanley Asia Limited

Shaoqing Xiang

Yifan Li

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

O'Melveny & Myers

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws