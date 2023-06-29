Who Got The Work

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Robert A. Fumerton and Scott D. Musoff and associate Michael C. Griffin have stepped in as defense counsel to Hesai Group, a Chinese company specializing in three-dimensional light detection (LiDAR) technology for smart vehicles, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed April 7 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, asserts that Hesai made misleading statements in a prospectus document for its initial public offering. The company allegedly concealed that it was not using its full in-house manufacturing capacity and was relying on sales of lower-margin products, affecting its margin outlook. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 1:23-cv-02634, Pacella v. Hesai Group et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 29, 2023, 8:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Alan Pacella

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm

defendants

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Cailian Yang

Cogency Global, Inc.

Colleen A. De Vries

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.

Hesai Group

Huatai Securities (USA), Inc.

Kai Sun

Louis T. Hsieh

Morgan Stanley Asia Limited

Shaoqing Xiang

Yifan Li

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws