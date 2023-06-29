Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Robert A. Fumerton and Scott D. Musoff and associate Michael C. Griffin have stepped in as defense counsel to Hesai Group, a Chinese company specializing in three-dimensional light detection (LiDAR) technology for smart vehicles, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed April 7 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, asserts that Hesai made misleading statements in a prospectus document for its initial public offering. The company allegedly concealed that it was not using its full in-house manufacturing capacity and was relying on sales of lower-margin products, affecting its margin outlook. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 1:23-cv-02634, Pacella v. Hesai Group et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 29, 2023, 8:22 AM