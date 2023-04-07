New Suit - Securities Class Action

Hesai Group, a Chinese company specializing in three-dimensional light detection (LiDAR) technology for smart vehicles, and other defendants were slapped with a securities class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Rosen Law Firm, asserts that Hesai made misleading statements in a prospectus document for its initial public offering (IPO). The company allegedly concealed that it was not using its full in-house manufacturing capacity and was relying on sales of lower-margin products, affecting its margin outlook. Other defendants in the case include Credit Suisse Securities, Goldman Sachs Asia and Morgan Stanley Asia, which acted as underwriters for Hesai’s IPO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02634, Pacella v. Hesai Group et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 11:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Alan Pacella

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm

defendants

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Cailian Yang

Cogency Global, Inc.

Colleen A. De Vries

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.

Hesai Group

Huatai Securities (USA), Inc.

Kai Sun

Louis T. Hsieh

Morgan Stanley Asia Limited

Shaoqing Xiang

Yifan Li

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws