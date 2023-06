New Suit - Employment

Biosense Webster Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, was hit with a wrongful termination lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action, which arises from alleged religion-based employment discrimination, was filed by Sterling Attorneys on behalf of a former clinical account specialist. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11517, Pacella v. Biosense Webster, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 26, 2023, 2:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph A. Pacella

Plaintiffs

Sterling Attorneys At Law, P.C.

defendants

Biosense Webster, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination