Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Pipes Miles Beckman on Wednesday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against USAA to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Egenberg APLC on behalf of Kenneth Pace. The case is 2:22-cv-04640, Pace v. United Services Automobile Association.

Insurance

November 23, 2022, 3:49 PM