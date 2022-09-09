Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz and Kutak Rock on Friday removed a breach-of-contract class action against Fifth Third Bank and RoundPoint Mortgage Services to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit arises from RoundPoint's transfer of servicing for certain loans to Fifth Third, which was then transferred back to RoundPoint after customers had already made loan payments to Fifth Third. The complaint accuses RoundPoint of failing to honor its promise that the loan payments made to Fifth Third would be automatically transferred to RoundPoint. The complaint was filed by the Poynter Law Group. The case is 4:22-cv-00815, Pace v. RoundPoint Mortgage Services Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 09, 2022, 4:14 PM