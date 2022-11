Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Watkins & Eager on Monday removed a lawsuit against TransDigm Group, a manufacturer of aerospace components, and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, for airplane product liability claims, was filed by attorney Wayne E. Ferrell Jr. on behalf of Glen Pace. The case is 3:22-cv-00685, Pace v. Cirrus Design Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

November 29, 2022, 4:18 PM