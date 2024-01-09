Pace of Law Firm Office Leasing Picked Up in Late 2023, With...

News From Law.com

As Big Law firms push a return to the office, law firms in Washington, D.C., continue downsizing their physical footprints, in line with a trend of fitting lawyers and staff into less space. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner signed a lease renewal in the fourth quarter for 73% smaller space in its Washington, D.C. office. Also in the fourth quarter, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll restructured its office lease in D.C., shedding 10,000 square feet, and Zuckerman Spaeder contracted slightly in space when it inked a new lease one street over from its current office.

Legal Services

January 09, 2024, 2:31 PM

nature of claim: /