New Suit

Pace Construction Services filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Federal Insurance on Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for gypsum assemblies, metal framing and building insulation under a subcontract, was brought by Phelps Dunbar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00197, Pace Construction Services LLC v. Federal Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 14, 2023, 7:38 PM