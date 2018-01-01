New Suit - Contract

DISH Network was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Colorado District Court in connection with its license with the PAC-12 Network for live collegiate athletic events. The court case, brought by Covington & Burling on behalf of the Pac-12 Network, accuses DISH of withholding license payments due to its alleged 'unjustified' position that it is entitled to additional license fee reimbursements for the 2018-2019 football seasons. According to the suit, as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to uphold its licensing commitments, Pac-12 offered DISH rebates for the shortened 2020 football season. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case, which is partially redacted, is 1:22-cv-02620, Pac-12 Network, LLC v. DISH Network, LLC.