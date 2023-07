New Suit - Privacy Class Action

H&R Block and other defendants were slapped with a data privacy class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Parker Waichman LLP on behalf of users of H&R Block software who accuse the company of using a tracking pixel to share their private information with Meta, Google and other third parties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05363, Pabon v. H&R Block, Inc. et al.

July 14, 2023, 4:02 PM

Michelle Pabon

Raymond C Silverman

H&R Block, Inc.

HRB Digital LLC

HRB Tax Group, Inc.

