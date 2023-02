New Suit

Voyager Indemnity Insurance and American Business Insurance were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Aboulafia Law Firm on behalf of Pablo's Garage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-00970, Pablo's Garage LLC v. Voyager Indemnity Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

February 06, 2023, 8:29 PM