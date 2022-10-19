Pa. Supreme Court to Weigh Precedent-Setting Case on Liabili...

News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to take up a case examining whether emotional distress damages are covered in an insurance policy providing liability coverage for only bodily harm. The order granted the defendant's petition for appeal. It addressed a rationale that the Superior Court had raised on its own accord, according to the plaintiffs' lawyer Kevin Cornish, an attorney with High Swartz. He explained that the reasoning behind the Superior Court's ruling in December had not been something either party briefed or argued.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 4:13 PM