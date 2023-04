News From Law.com

A Pennsylvania county's misbehavior in a dispute over voting machines prompted a stern warning from state justices: don't screw around with the court. The high court on Wednesday sanctioned Fulton County and its counsel, Thomas Carroll, for bogging down discovery and disobeying a court order, and attorneys said the ruling makes clear that Pennsylvania's appellate courts should be respected.

April 21, 2023, 2:41 PM

