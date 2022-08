News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has approved hotly contested amendments to the state's medical malpractice venue rules that broader where plaintiffs can file their lawsuits. The rules, which were first proposed by the high court's Procedural Rules Committee in 2018, undo a 20-year-old rule change that restricted plaintiffs in medical malpractices cases so that they could only sue their providers in the counties where they received the problematic treatment.

Health Care

August 25, 2022, 5:03 PM