News From Law.com

After the Pennsylvania Superior Court's successful weathering of the COVID-19 pandemic, the court's incoming leader is setting her sights on challenges that have yet to come. Incoming President Judge Anne Lazarus said her goal for her upcoming term heading the Superior Court is to prepare for looming issues like artificial intelligence, access to justice, and heavy caseloads.

January 04, 2024, 3:41 PM

nature of claim: /