News From Law.com

The Superior Court on Monday threw out a trial court's judgment allowing a woman to collect stacked uninsured motorist coverage despite her husband having waived stacking benefits. In its precedential opinion, a three-judge panel rejected the plaintiff's argument that Erie Insurance Exchange failed to present her with an opportunity to stack uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Insurance

August 08, 2023, 2:55 PM

nature of claim: /