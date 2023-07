News From Law.com

An intermediate appellate court in Pennsylvania has reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit despite finding that the plaintiffs' notice had been defective. On June 30, a split, three-judge Superior Court panel agreed to reinstate Harrigan v. Forsythe after a York County judge dismissed the medical malpractice case because the plaintiff failed to properly serve the defendant in a timely manner.

