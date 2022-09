News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Superior Court has ruled that a mother can give her child the COVID-19 vaccination, rejecting the father's efforts to downplay a key expert report in the case. A three-judge appellate panel affirmed on Sept. 21 a decision by the Butler County Court of Common Pleas, which ruled that the mother, Lori Beggs, could get her child the vaccination for COVID-19.

September 26, 2022, 1:59 PM