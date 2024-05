News From Law.com

The Legal announced its 2024 winners for Attorney of the Year and Law Firm of the Year at the Pennsylvania Legal Awards on Wednesday night. Anapol Weiss shareholder Kristen Gibbons Feden took home the Attorney of the Year award, and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius won Law Firm of the Year.

May 15, 2024, 9:34 PM

