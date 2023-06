News From Law.com

Pennsylvania firms are cracking down and regulating artificial intelligence use in the office, even as they begin to explore how AI tools can help maximize attorney efficiency in their day-to-day practices. Concerns about using AI while practicing law reached a fever pitch on the revelation that a New York lawyer used ChatGPT to write a legal brief full of fake case citations, resulting in a $5,000 sanction against both attorneys involved.

June 23, 2023, 1:04 PM

