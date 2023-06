News From Law.com

For now, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is staying out of a dispute between a Philadelphia judge and her supervisors. In a June 2 per curiam order, the high court declined to exercise extraordinary jurisdiction over claims that Judge Genece Brinkley of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas filed against Administrative Judge Lisette Shirdan-Harris and Supervising Judge Lucretia Clemons.

June 06, 2023, 5:41 AM

