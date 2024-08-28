Pa. Justices to Mull Special-Notice Rule Elevating Standards...

News From Law.com

The state Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether a Pennsylvania appeals court correctly determined that a binding arbitration agreement found in the app for the rideshare giant Uber failed to provide sufficient notice to customers that they were in fact waiving their right to trial.Since it came down in Oct. 2022, the divided Superior Court's decision has been used to argue for an elevated standard for defendants to enforce binding arbitration agreements found in apps.

Pennsylvania

August 28, 2024, 11:26 AM