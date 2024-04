News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to address questions regarding the sexual abuse exception to the Local Political Subdivision Tort Claims Act (42 Pa.C.S. ยง 8542(b)(9)) and whether the state is immune to sexual abuse lawsuits when the plaintiffs in question are not minors when victimized.

April 10, 2024, 1:38 PM

