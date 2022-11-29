Pa. Justices Eye Whether Deleting Vehicle From Insurance Cou...

News From Law.com

In a first-impression matter centered on when auto insurance customers can waive stacking benefits, plaintiffs counsel argued before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday that deleting a vehicle from an insurance policy constitutes a "purchase." The justices, however, did not seem convinced. "You're asking us for mental gymnastics," Justice Kevin Dougherty said shortly into the plaintiffs' argument that removing a car from a policy creates the same renewed chance to waive stacking that adding coverage for an additional car does.

