Pa. Justices Consider Scope of Gallagher in Arguments Over H...

An insurance dispute argued before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday could provide the justices with an opportunity to further define limits to its sweeping 2019 decision invalidating household vehicle exclusions. Wednesday's arguments in Erie Insurance Exchange v. Mione centered on whether Albert Mione could seek underinsured motorist insurance under his Erie Insurance auto policy when the vehicle involved in his accident was subject to a Progressive Insurance Co. policy under which he had waived UIM coverage.

Automotive

September 14, 2022, 6:24 PM