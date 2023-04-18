Pa. Justices at Odds Over Scope of Case Coordination Rule | ...

News From Law.com

During oral arguments Tuesday over the application of Pennsylvania's coordination rules, Justice Christine Donohue seemed aligned with the plaintiffs' broader interpretation. Justice Kevin Dougherty, on the other hand, echoed the defendants' preference for a more restricted reading. At issue was an order granting a motion to coordinate a collection of COVID business interruption lawsuits filed against Erie Insurance Exchange. Ward's order also called for the coordination of related cases that had yet to be filed.

April 18, 2023, 5:39 PM

