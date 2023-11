News From Law.com

Many of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices appeared inclined to temper the General Assembly's efforts to remove Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner from office during oral arguments on the proceedings. During the four-hour session Tuesday, the high court grappled with a host of legal questions regarding the lawfulness of Krasner's impeachment.

Government

November 28, 2023, 5:51 PM

nature of claim: /