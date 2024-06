News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to address questions regarding electronic slot machines, their gambling machine status, and what statutes govern the machines. The allocatur grants comes following a November 2023 ruling by the Commonwealth Court, where an unanimous en banc panel determined that so-called "skill" games, which are video game machines often found in bars and restaurants, don't constitute illegal gambling.

Pennsylvania

June 20, 2024, 4:53 PM

nature of claim: /