Justice Kevin Brobson recused himself from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's impeachment challenge Wednesday, a day after Krasner filed an application to disqualify the justice and two weeks after Brobson heard oral arguments on the impeachment. Krasner contended in his Tuesday filing that Brobson's previously undisclosed ties to a lawyer on the case could raise questions about the justice's impartiality.

Pennsylvania

December 15, 2023, 10:25 AM

