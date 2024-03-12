Pa. Judges Extensive Opinion Gives Guidance on Allowing Vide...

News From Law.com

Whether lawyers are allowed present video excerpts during a trial's opening statements varies from judge to judge, according to Messa & Associates founder Joseph Messa Jr. But a Pennsylvania trial judge's recent opinion could provide guidance on when such evidence may be shown. Judge Terrence Nealon of the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas determined the parties may present evidence during their opening statements so long as the material will be admitted into evidence at trial.

