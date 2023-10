News From Law.com

A former Cabrini University professor's lawsuit against the school over his firing has survived a motion to dismiss. In an Oct. 4 opinion, U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania partially granted and partially denied Cabrini University's motion to dismiss breach of contract and discrimination claims brought against them by former professor Kareem A. Tannous.

