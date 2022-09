News From Law.com

A new challenger to the outcome of Pennsylvania's redistricting fight is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in, this time with the backing of Big Law. Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-District 171, filed a petition with the Supreme Court to revisit the state high court's approval of the 2022 Pennsylvania House of Representatives reapportionment plan.

September 20, 2022, 7:43 PM