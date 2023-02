News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives approved a pair of bills Friday that would open a two-year window in which survivors of childhood sexual abuse could sue their abusers. Both bills passed by wide margins, with HB 1 a 161-40 vote, and House Bill 2 receiving a 134-67 vote. Attorneys in Pennsylvania have long awaited such legislation, saying it would give recourse to many victims whose claims are currently time-barred.

Pennsylvania

February 24, 2023, 10:56 AM