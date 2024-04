News From Law.com

According to a recently published Pennsylvania Superior Court annual report, the state Supreme Court's reversal rate of Superior Court rulings in 2022 and 2023 was less than half of what it was in the decade prior. Appellate lawyers who spoke with The Legal said there is not a clear reason for the drop off, but the change could be linked to the type of cases the justices are taking up.

Pennsylvania

April 23, 2024, 5:46 PM

nature of claim: /