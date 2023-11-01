Pa. High Court Race Swept Up in New Era of Judicial Politics...

News From Law.com

Pennsylvania's high court race has become a magnet for outside funding amid a national shift in perceptions of state supreme courts. The increase in money and advertising has brought with it an influx of negative campaigns and partisan messaging. Politicization in judicial elections had already been on an upswing, according to Douglas Keith, senior counsel in the Brennan Center's Judiciary Program. But it spiked following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson ruling eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

Pennsylvania

November 01, 2023, 3:44 PM

