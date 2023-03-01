Pa. High Court Poised to Kick Off 2023 Argument Session | La...

News From Law.com

In its first oral argument session of the year, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is set to wrestle with a number of questions that hold significant implications for litigators. The justices are scheduled to hear nine sets of arguments in Philadelphia between March 7 and 8. Three cases in particular have captured the attention of the plaintiffs and defense bars, with advocates on both sides appearing as amici in matters impacting the realms of medical malpractice, products liability and venue.

Pennsylvania

March 01, 2023, 4:04 PM