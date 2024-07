News From Law.com

A central Pennsylvania gymnastics camp has agreed to pay $8 million to a teenage gymnast who claimed she was sexually assaulted by a coach at the camp. The plaintiff, referred to in court documents as S.C., alleged that the Woodward Camp in State College knew that the S.C.'s abuser had a history of inappropriate behavior toward minors but continued to hire him as a coach anyway.

Pennsylvania

July 08, 2024, 3:47 PM